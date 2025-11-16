Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3%

LMT opened at $466.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $546.00. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

