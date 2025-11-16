Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607,602 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,898,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $188,976,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,285,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,778,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

FXI stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

