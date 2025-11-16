Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock Price

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Upexi in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upexi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPXI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. Upexi has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.56.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Upexi had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 264.25%.The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

Upexi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 25.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at about $6,535,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upexi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upexi by 3,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

