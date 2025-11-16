Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Cut by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200,934 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 5.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $494,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.41 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $667.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

