UBS Group Cuts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $52.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

FLR opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 288.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 48.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

