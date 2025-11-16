TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TruBridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

TruBridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $305.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. TruBridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TruBridge will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 18,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $383,014.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 817,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,005.19. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 48,903 shares of company stock valued at $990,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBRG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in TruBridge in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in TruBridge during the second quarter valued at $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

