Morgan Stanley Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $73.50

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

