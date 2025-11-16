Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on Hologic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

