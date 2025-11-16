Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,326,000 after buying an additional 654,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 107.2% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.57 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

