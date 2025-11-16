Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 721,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

