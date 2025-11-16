Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Equitable worth $415,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,168,000 after acquiring an additional 615,314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Equitable by 53.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.13%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $332,642.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,051.02. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

