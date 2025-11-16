Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Down 10.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 337,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion.

NJDCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

