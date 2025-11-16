Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of Ball worth $393,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 548.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,606,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Ball by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,653,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 457,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ball by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,238,000 after buying an additional 454,155 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

