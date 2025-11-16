Black Hills Corporation $BKH Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 294.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,634,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,829,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after buying an additional 43,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $43,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In related news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $69.81 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The company had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

