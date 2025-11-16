Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 3.00% of Allegion worth $369,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

