Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Regency Centers worth $339,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $4,748,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 641.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

