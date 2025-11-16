SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,266 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 195.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $188,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $231.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $321.99. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

