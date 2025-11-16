Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

FEZ stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

