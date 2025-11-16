DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of DraftKings worth $385,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 340,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.58 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

