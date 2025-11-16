SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 943,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

