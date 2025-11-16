Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,500 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

