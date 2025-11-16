Forsta AP Fonden Buys 3,800 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 340.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1,862.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 90,353 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,240. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.