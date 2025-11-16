Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 3,253,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,170,000 after purchasing an additional 733,514 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,618,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 105.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 648,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

