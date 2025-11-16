Outfitter Financial LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.1% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,993,000 after buying an additional 547,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $303.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.72. The company has a market cap of $826.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.