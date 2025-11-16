Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $164.31

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.3125.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

ANET opened at $131.13 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

