Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.8%

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 48,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 433,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 98,554 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

