Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.8%
Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 48,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 433,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 98,554 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
