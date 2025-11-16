Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 242 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ACN opened at $245.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day moving average of $273.05. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

