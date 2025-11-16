SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 738.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

