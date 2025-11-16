Analysts Set Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) PT at $162.92

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.6667.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price target on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

OC stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently -48.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,947,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Owens Corning by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,101,000 after acquiring an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

