Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Issues Earnings Results

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.86, FiscalAI reports.
Bone Biologics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.73.
BBLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bone Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
