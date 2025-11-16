First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.