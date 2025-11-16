Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF $FLEU

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLEU opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

About Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

