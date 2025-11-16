Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 6,272 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $414.74 billion, a PE ratio of 414.32, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.