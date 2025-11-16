Parker Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $245.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

