27,000 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME Bought by Freemont Capital Pte Ltd

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,278 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,184,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.2%

TME stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Barclays increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.