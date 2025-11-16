27,000 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME Bought by Freemont Capital Pte Ltd

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,278 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,184,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.2%
TME stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
