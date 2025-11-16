Pinney & Scofield Inc. Has $9.96 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Pinney & Scofield Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

