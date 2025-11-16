Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

