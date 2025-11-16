Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,080 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

