Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,968 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after buying an additional 907,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

