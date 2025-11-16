Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF $MSSS Stake Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF worth $90,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF Stock Performance
MSSS opened at $29.94 on Friday. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.
About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.