Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF $MSSS Stake Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF worth $90,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF Stock Performance

MSSS opened at $29.94 on Friday. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF

The Monarch Select Subsector Index ETF (MSSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Monarch Select Subsector index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index of 10 US-listed ETFs that are selected for its sector or subsector that can take advantage of a particular phase in an economic cycle.

