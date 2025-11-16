Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SCHG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

