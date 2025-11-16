Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89,711 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1,111.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,711 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $82.87 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

