Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,693 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises approximately 1.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $45,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 33,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $52.81 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.