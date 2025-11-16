Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Target by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 121,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

