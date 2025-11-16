Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Position Lowered by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,878 shares during the period. Coca Cola Femsa makes up about 2.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $75,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.0006 per share. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.