Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 123,240 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 207.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6,744.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $59.55 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

