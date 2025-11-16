SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF $XPH Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.60.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

