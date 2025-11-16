Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 557,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 492,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 49,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 85.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAM. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Pampa Energia Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.09 billion. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energia Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.