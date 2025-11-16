SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,133 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 317,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 666.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

