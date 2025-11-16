Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,460 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $239,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 483.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

